BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Beaverton School District will furlough employees and move to a four-day week starting Friday.
The idea is to help save money for next school year.
Employees will see a 20 percent reduction in pay, but district officials say state and federal assistance will make up for that so employees don’t actually lose any income.
All administrators, principals, supervisors, non-represented and union employees will move to a four-day week through late July.
The only exception are those who don’t qualify for the state’s Work Share program to make up for lost wages.
Portland Public Schools made a very similar move last week.
And the superintendent for Salem-Keizer Public Schools said they’re talking about it too.
“We’re having some initial conversations with our associations about furloughs now to preserve programs for the future for our kids and I think that’s a really wise conversation for all of us to be having at this moment in time,” Superintendent Christy Perry said.
Perry proposed a $1.5 billion budget for the upcoming year based on pre-COVID-19 numbers, but she said with likely State School Fund reductions, her district could have to make more than $48 million in cuts.
“The crash, the stop of the economy that happened with COVID is just not anything we’ve experienced before so we went in with an extremely hopeful budget and are now thinking it could be one of the worst budgets,” Perry said. “We’ve done a freeze on spending, we’ve stopped hiring at this point, we will look at any reserves we have.”
She said this is a time when kids will need as many resources as possible coming back from months away from school, so they’re trying to adapt in ways that will least impact students.
The state revenue forecast comes out next week and then Perry said it still could be weeks before districts know the real impact.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.