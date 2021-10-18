Beaverton SD offering hiring bonuses during staffing shortage

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton School District may be in a tight bind soon due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline for employees, as well as staffing shortages that are impacting the district.

The Beaverton School District has over 300 open substitute teaching positions. The district says openings are likely to increase following the vaccine mandate deadline.

In Dec. 2019, Oregon had over 8,000 active substitute teachers. One year later, that number dropped to 5,000.

According to Sally Cellars, a member of the Oregon Substitute Teachers Association, there are now about just 4,300 substitutes in the state. The Beaverton School District is looking to hire 300 or more subs, and Cellars believes it won't be an easy task.

"If they did pay us what we should be getting, I think that wound entice some people to come back into the profession," Cellars told FOX 12. "Over the course of the year, we make even less than many high school graduates."

Getting a job as a substitute teacher requires less from applicants than in years past.

Cellars says she's been a substitute teacher for many years. When she started, the position required a master or bachelor's degree in education. In 2015, Cellars says the standard dropped to a bachelors degree, with no emphasis in education.

Because of the extreme staffing shortage many districts are in amid the pandemic, the bar was lowered again, requiring only a high school education to become a substitute teacher in Oregon.

"Horrible for education, horrible for the students, and totally disrespectful to substitute teachers," Cellars said. "I think having an 18-year-old or someone's friend from across the street come into the classroom is absolutely ridiculous."

With hundreds of substitute teacher positions now available at Beaverton schools, Cellars implores parents to consider who will be teaching their students in the classroom.

Cellars says over the course of a students K-12 education, one year is spent with a substitute teacher.

"One-tenth of the student year is spent with a substitute teacher. I don't think people realize how much time their students spends with a substitute," she said.

In addition to substitute teachers, the Beaverton School District is also hiring for several other positions, including bus drivers, custodian and paraeducators. The district is offering a $500 bonus to all new hires in the following categories:

Bus drivers

Nutrition services

Custodians

Paraeducators

School office assistants

Classified school support substitutes

Anyone interested in applying to a position with the Beaverton School District can apply here.