BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - With high school sports ramping back up and games filling calendars, many parents are looking forward to cheering on their young athletes. But it's too soon to say what the stands will look like.
Season two for high school athletics started this week - meaning soccer, volleyball, football and cross country are all underway.
A spokesperson with the Beaverton School District told FOX 12 that school principals and district administrators are meeting Thursday and Friday to come up with a plan regarding spectators at games.
Nothing has been decided yet, but the spokesperson says there's a lot to it. There's a limit on how many people can be at the game, and they have to consider the home team fans and the fans for the opposing teams too.
School district have to follow both their county risk level guidelines and OSAA restrictions.
With Washington County moving into the moderate risk category on Friday, the spokesperson says one thing she can confirm right now is that onsite COVID-19 testing for athletic events is no longer required.
The district is hoping to have an answer regarding fans sometime Friday.
(1) comment
Time to revolt against the schools rules. What if all the parents showed up, are they going to arrest everyone?
