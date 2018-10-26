BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton man arrested on sex abuse charges was found not guilty Friday.
Shuddhodan Man Ranjit, a Taekwondo instructor, turned himself into the Washington County Jail in November last year in regards to a warrant for his arrest, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies at the time said several children accused Ranjit of abusing them at his Taekwondo studio in the 8900 block of Southwest Canyon Road.
Deputies said they found evidence which corroborated the abuse.
Ranjit Friday was found not guilty on two counts of sex abuse in the first degree and two counts of sex abuse in the second degree.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.