MALHUER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 19-year-old Beaverton man was killed Sunday in a crash that involved three vehicles on Interstate 84 in southeastern Oregon.
Oregon State Police said that troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 353 on the interstate at around 1:36 p.m.
Preliminary investigation found that a Subaru Crosstrek, driven by Aislynn Hoang, 19, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was traveling eastbound to pass a commercial motor vehicle when it lost control.
The Crosstrek then struck the trailer of the CMV, crossed the median into the westbound lanes, and hit a Ford F150 pickup truck that was pulling a trailer.
OSP said Hoang was flown to a hospital in Boise for injuries. The extent of her injuries was not released by OSP and her current condition is not known.
The passenger in the Crosstrek, Garrett Carpenter, of Beaverton, was killed in the crash.
The driver of the F150, John Mcpherson, 67, of Port Orchard, Washington, and his passenger, Lou Anne Heim, 64, also of Port Orchard, were transported by ground to an area hospital for injuries.
The extent of their injuries was not released by OSP and their current conditions are not known.
The driver of the CMV wasn’t injured in the crash.
OSP said the road was wet at the time of the crash.
OSP said they were assisted the Huntington Fire Department, Treasure Valley Paramedics and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.