Beaverton training facility leverages tech in time of COVID-19

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to become tech-savvy very quickly, including a personal training facility in Beaverton that is helping clients on the other side of the country with help from digital tools.
Brian Cassidy owns Adapt Training and graduated from Beaverton High School in 1989. He dreamed of a professional football career before someone rolled into his knee on an extra point while playing his final game for Bill Walsh at Stanford versus WSU in 1992.
Quickly lifting too much weight in rehab, Cassidy ruptured discs in his back that required another surgery and dropped him off every NFL draft board.
“I was 95% paralyzed in my right leg,” Cassidy said. “Couldn’t stand. Rolling around on a futon mattress, popping Vicodin, downing with Jack Daniels, just to get by.”
Those life-altering events led Cassidy on a path to adapt his life vision, keeping therapy, fitness, and training all under one roof.
“It is really fueled out of obligation and frustration,” Cassidy said. “No one should have to go through what I went through if there is a knowledge to prevent it.”
That’s how Cassidy’s Adapt Training system initially took shape–and now, it’s being reformed.
“We are in the middle of a sci-fi movie, because now, physical training in your gym, you are going to plug in to a machine and interact with a trainer, and that is now part of a future for now on,” Cassidy said.
Adapt trainers connect with clients through the screen.
“Our system lends ourselves this format because we’re not dependent on equipment, we’re not dependent on machines, we’re not dependent on any of those things that you might have to do hands-on with a trainer, so being able to do it through a virtual screen, I can watch your movement patterns, I can put you through movement tests and teach you how to do body-weight based, if needed, exercises to correct it or work on performance,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy said with help from technology, his team is training people on the other side of the United States.
“Now, where is our reach?” Cassidy said. “The ‘ten-minute rule’ to train someone who lives ten minutes from your gym? That’s gone. Now we are training people on the East Coast. We are training old clients that moved that say, “hey, I can take your classes now.’ So, that part is exciting and now it will supplement the physical product that we have now and those both will go together.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
