BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton woman is on a mission to bring smiles and warm feet to children in need.
Andie Proskus, 27, has a muscle disease that’s kept her in the hospital for much of her life. During that time, she says she was given a pair of bright socks that brought a smile to her face and knew she had to pass along that feeling to others.
So, she organizes socks drives for local children’s hospitals. Here latest effort was on Friday night at Beaverton High School, where people tossed socks onto the basketball court.
With the help of her friends and area schools, Proskus has been collecting socks for hospitalized children. She says their reaction makes all the hard work worth it.
“I can relate a lot to what the families and the kids are going through, and it not only brings a smile to their face, and helps brighten their day up for a little bit, but it's also very therapeutic for me, and warms my heart to see the smiles something as simple as a pair of colorful, fun pair of socks can bring,” Proskus said.
Proskus has been doing these sock drives for about six years. She says she collected more than 100 pairs of socks the first year and has now collected over 10,000.
