BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted was caught on camera breaking into a Beaverton woman’s car.
“And then the light comes on, it makes me laugh every time,” she said.
She wants to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation, but she wants his face to get as much attention as possible.
Because just after midnight Tuesday morning, she said her dash camera caught that man getting into her car, looking at the camera and hurrying out. There appears to be other people just outside who run off too.
She didn’t realize she’d left the front door unlocked until she found it wide open, the glove box and center console open too.
She said this kind of thing is exactly why she bought the camera in the first place.
“You set off an alarm and it scares them away, you’ve kept your thing, but you don’t have any proof of who did what. I want to know who, so that’s why I got it,” she said. “I just wanted to make sure I got a really good look at him and I laughed so hard at the shock on his face when that light came on, it was priceless. I couldn’t stop laughing, I played it over and over.”
Beaverton Police are looking into that break-in as well as another car break-in overnight, both at the Sorrento Bluff Apartments.
For anyone interested, that camera is called an Owlcam, and she told FOX 12 you can find them online for about $300.
