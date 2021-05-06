PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A federal grand jury charged a Beaverton woman with arson after she allegedly set fire to the Portland Police Association building during a riot on April 13. The riot was the second consecutive night back in April that a riot was declared.
Alma Raven-Guido, 19, has been charged with one count of arson. Police said bottles full of probable accelerant and lighters were among items seized from Raven-Guido during her arrest.
Raven-Guido was arrested by the FBI on May 5 and made her initial appearance in federal court Thursday before a judge. She was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and released pending further court proceedings.
Arson is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years.
Raven-Guido is also facing one count of felony riot for an unrelated incident that occurred during an unlawful assembly on August 25, 2020.
She’ll be released with no sentence, probation or fine...it is the Potland way!
Since the feds got her she will probably do some time. Had the Multnomah County D.A. got her, she would have been released with all charges dropped.
