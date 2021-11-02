BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – It just opened in September, and so far, only 19 apartments have tenants.

On Monday, FOX 12 got a first look at the low-income apartment building, the Mary Ann, and some of the one and two-bedroom apartments.

It’s not just providing shelter for the unhoused – it’s permanent housing for those who can’t afford the moderate and high rents in Washington County.

Also providing bilingual services for those who need that.

This project is part of Beaverton’s push to help the unhoused by providing permanent places to live.

“I think it says a lot about the heart of our community that we want people to have a good fresh start. That we want kids to be able to have a safe environment to go to school,” says Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty.

