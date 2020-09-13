'Because of their effort, my house stands,' Estacada community stepping up to help fight fires

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- It takes a village. As the Riverside Fire continues to burn southeast of Estacada, community members are taking it upon themselves to prevent their neighborhoods from going up in flames.
A loved one's pickup truck and borrowed water tanks are as much a part of the firefight as the engines and firefighters with the many departments teaming up to battle the fire.
"Firemen have got their hands full, too, they can’t be out here fighting in the brush- they’re trying to save structures," Steve Jones told FOX 12.
Jones and his sons have been helping his son-in-law, Aaron Frazey, put out hot spots around his property along South Kinzy Road. Caked in ash and dirt, the men have been dragging around fire hoses and pickaxes into wooded areas.
"[It's been] exhausting, nonstop, putting out fires, coming back and putting them out again," Frazey said.
The wildfire destroyed the Frazey family home Wednesday night.
"The emotions are pretty much gone," Frazey said, "we dealt with that a couple days ago, but it's still amazing that we have other structures that survived."
Frazey said if they hadn't been going out into the woods to hose down embers and break down smoldering stumps, the other structures on his property would be at risk of burning down- including the new house his family is building not 100 yards away from the home that burned down.
Frazey said the outreach and hands-on help from the community has been huge.
"The neighbors are bringing pumps and water- filling up water constantly- there's always a water truck driving by to fill us up," Frazey said.
Other locals told FOX 12 that a group of community members has been fighting the Riverside Fire and smaller fires that spark from it day and night.
"I found that a local contractor company had brought his equipment and his men- up to about 30 guys, and they had put the fire out," an Estacada resident who wanted to remain anonymous said.
The man told FOX 12 that the fire they put out saved his home.
"Because of their effort, my house stands," he said. "We want to thank those guys; you know who you are."
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Frazey family.
