Bed and breakfast in Longview destroyed in fire

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – A bed and breakfast in Longview was destroyed in a fire early Sunday.
Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and the Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 6300 block of Willow Grove Road just before 3 a.m.
Fire crews reported that the two-story structure was heavily involved with fire when they arrived, and they attacked the fire from the exterior.
Six people were able to get out of the bed and breakfast and were accounted for on scene.
Crews say one person received a minor injury to a foot and refused transport to the hospital.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control just after 4 a.m.
The house is considered a total loss, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.