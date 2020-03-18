250-bed emergency hospital to open at Oregon State Fairgrounds

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown announced an emergency hospital is being set up with 250 beds at the Oregon State Fairgrounds' Jackman-Long Building in Salem.
It is called the Oregon Medical Station, and the state purchased it years ago in preparation for a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic the country is facing.
The building is 48,000-sq. ft. and has heating and electricity. Right now, it’s unclear what level of care will be offered there.
This is the inside of the Jackman-Long building, where members of the military are helping set up this hospital. It’s massive. 48,000 sqft with heating and electricity, fairgrounds employees tell me. https://t.co/7pP3TbEyvB pic.twitter.com/qpDcl1ojJA— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) March 18, 2020
The governor said the Emergency Coordination Center is working on identifying 1,000 temporary hospital beds across the state to move patients to who do not have COVID-19.
It's unclear whether this hospital will be that overflow or if it will be an emergency set-up for critically-ill coronavirus patients.
FOX 12 spoke with one of the project managers, Chris Ingersoll, who’s working at the COVID-19 Emergency Coordination Center.
He says uniformed military members are helping set this up, so he doesn’t want the community to be alarmed if they see them. They’re unloading hospital materials like beds and other supplies, not military equipment.
Questions like who will be staffing the hospital and what level of equipment will be there is also unclear. Gov. Brown said Wednesday morning the hospital may be ready by Friday, but Ingersoll says he doesn’t think it’ll be operational then.
What is clear right now is that setting up the Oregon Medical Station is a direct measure to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.