TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Bridgeport Village in Tigard was all a-buzz Friday afternoon.
Honeybees were taking over a tree to do something called "swarming" which happens mainly in Spring.
FOX 12 was told this one was on the smaller side; some can reach the size of watermelons or larger.
The area the bees choose wasn’t the best for us humans. So, a beekeeper was called in to relocate them.
Beekeeper Scott McMullin says as a general rule these swarms happen once the bees have outgrown their home. They send scouts out to try and find a better place for their queen.
These bees were in the process of finding a new home and having so many of them in one place looks a little scary but says it's always better to move them, not spray them.
"Bees are awesome little creatures. In this particular state, they just want to rebuild. They aren't defending a home or anything," McMullin said. "They're really friendly for the most part. They just want to find a home and do their work. Just about 30 percent of the food that we eat is a result of a bee's pollination."
The swarm is now heading to his bee yard in West Linn along the Tualatin River where there is plenty of food for them.
