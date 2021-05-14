Behavioral health center to open in downtown Portland next summer

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- You can see it every day in the Portland-metro area. Many are experiencing homelessness, who may be in a mental health crisis and resources are slim, but help is coming soon.
Next summer Multnomah County says a $26 million behavioral health center will be designed to help in downtown Portland.
Multnomah County commissioners approved the project Thursday.
Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services says it will be in a building already owned by the county, at 333 Southwest Park Avenue.
"The first couple levels are going to be a drop-in center so folks can just come there if they need a place to be during the day," Theriault said. "They want to you know get off the streets, they could take a shower. There's going to be a kitchen for folks to warm food up, there's going to be folks they can talk to," Theriault said. "The first two levels are that. Then there's going to be a shelter on the next level above that and then there's going to be transitional housing."
Theriault says the transitional housing and shelter will be able to hold up to 60 people.
Theriault says many of the people who will be working at the center will have lived experience -- who've either been homeless or received treatment.
He says the referral process for transitional housing is still in the works right now, but this is huge step for the community.
"This can work with the Portland Street Response which is out in the community and is looking to expand too over the next couple of years," Theriault said. "I mean all the pieces are coming together. And you know it just means we're going to have a better system in place for folks."
Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare Chief Community Solutions Officer Beth Epps says this new center will be a vital resource for the community.
She says Cascadia has teams who work with those on the streets.
"Many of our services are outreach so we can go see people where they are, but we can't be there all the time even if we see people fairly often. So having a spot people know they can go to will be good."
Cascadia would be an example of an organization who could refer folks to this new center.
"It's a nice supportive community I believe and to have this be funded in the way that it's been funded is a really big deal," Epps said.
The county says funding for this project is primarily coming out of the general fund.
The county says it plans to open the center by next summer.
