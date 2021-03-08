Behavioral health expert says take it slow in return to normalcy and social interactions

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As more people get vaccinated, students return to in-person school, and COVID-19 restrictions loosen, doctors say we should take this transition back to some normalcy slowly, not only for the sake of our physical health but also our mental health.
"I can see grandparents and family I was scared to see and now we feel a little more comfortable," Senior Pharmacy Technician Jason Hernandez said. "Being in the healthcare field as it is, at the beginning of this, it was really really unnerving for me to interact with people especially my elderly patients and my immunocompromised people."
He says now having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and being beyond the two-week waiting period, plus seeing the new CDC guidance, he finally feels some freedom even in his own home, with his fiancée and relatives who live with him, being able to interact without masks and more than anything, without so much worry.
"It feels really good, it feels really really good," he said.
But these steps back into some normalcy will take a little bit of time for the sake of both our physical and mental health.
Chief Executive of Behavioral Health for Providence Dr. Robin Henderson said we can’t just dive right back in after a year of distance.
"For this entire time we’re kind of out of practice in our social interactions, we’re out of practice in how we relate with people and that can be really intense and overwhelming," she said.
She suggests start by seeing just a couple friends or maybe one other family. She said there will be fears and insecurities, and we need to take the time to really connect with others as we meet again.
"We’ve all had a shared stressful experience and one of the best things we can all do when we get together is talk about what that’s like, what have you learned from this, what’s changed for you, what are your takeaways as you go forward because the person that you know is not the person they were a year ago, we’ve all changed," Dr. Henderson said.
You can find more resources here: https://work2bewell.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.