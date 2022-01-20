FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - The Aloha High School principal sent a letter to families Thursday afternoon, addressing behavioral issues with students.
He said there have been more fights and asked parents talk with their students about healthy ways to overcome conflict.
The letter went on to say social media plays a big role in these fights too. He said when students post videos of them, it reinforces this is "the norm".
Principal Mike Casteel said, "I understand that there is nothing I can say or do to guarantee all student conflicts can be avoided, but please know that we are working very hard to make it so. We appreciate your partnership in overcoming these challenges."
Reynolds Middle School in Fairview has seen fights on campus too, which led the district to move students online for two weeks at the end of November. While students were off campus, staff came up with solutions to help reduce behavioral issues there.
That includes limiting the number of people in the bathroom and making kids carry their binders in their hands to keep their hands busy.
Brook Bucklin is an eighth grader at Reynolds Middle School and said just a few days after they came back from winter break, she was threatened and two of her friends were beat up.
"One of my friends looked like she had a swollen eye underneath," Bucklin said.
"When I saw the school calling me, I'm like, 'Oh no, what happened now?' because it's constantly popping up on my phone 'Reynolds Middle School, Reynolds Middle School'," Brooke's mom, Sabrina Smith, said. "Are we really going to go through this again? I thought it was done and over with after two weeks."
While both Bucklin and Smith were cautiously optimistic about the changes, now they hope more will be done.
"The school should really have more staff during recess because there's only four staff out there and it's quite a big area," Bucklin said.
The Reynolds School District said students are behaving better in the hallways now they have to carry their binders in their hands. They said cell phone use is down too because they can only use their phones at lunch.
As for Aloha High School, the principal said 90% of students are doing the right thing every day and those who aren't are facing consequences. He said in some cases from law enforcement.