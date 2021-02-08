Being prepared for possible winter weather

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Snow fell in the Portland area just a couple weeks ago and now the area may be in for another cold blast of winter weather. As the storm nears, people are getting ready to make sure they’re prepared for whatever winter weather comes this way. Drew Stefani is the store manager at Ace Pear Hardware and said they’ve seen a lot more people coming in to buy winter supplies.
“We’re selling lots of ice melt, that’s usually one of our, like the biggest things that we sell,” Stefani said. Some of the main essentials people have been coming in to purchase include ice melt, shovels, ice scrapers, brushes and heaters.
“We have a lot of people that live up in the hills and we tend to get a little bit more snow and then it’s a lot harder to get the trucks up there to clear off the streets,” Stefani said. “So people are taking matters into their own hands and making sure they can get out and about if they need to.” At Les Schwab, the manager, Matt Clift, also said they’ve seen an uptick in customers trying to get their cars ready for the winter weather.
“People coming in getting their tire conditions checked, purchasing chains and just making sure they’re ready to go for the season,” he said. The snow is still a few days away but both Stefani and Clift said the sooner people get the supplies they need, the better off they’ll be should something happen.
“Having a nice snow shovel is always helpful, you can keep it around year-round and it’s so much easier to grab these things before it’s actually snowing,” Stefani said. “Also having a jug or a bag of snow melt you know just in case can really save some injuries, from slipping and sliding around out there.”
Clift also suggests having essentials packed into your car if you’ll be driving in the snow.
“Make sure that you might have an emergency kit in the trunk in case you do get stuck, make sure your tires are ready to go and your vehicle is in good operating condition,” Clift said.
