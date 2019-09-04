PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Bella Organic Pumpkin Patch & Winery has unveiled its corn maze for 2019.
This year’s theme is gender equality and includes an image of Rosie the Riveter carved into the corn, along with the words “Equality” and “The time is now.”
Workers said this year’s maze is dedicated to the World Cup champion U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and “in support of the effort for equal pay and equal representation in the workplace.”
Bella Organic in past years has made its corn maze in honor of Damian Lillard, Jerome Kersey, Star Wars, the Civil War football game and even FOX 12.
The corn maze at Bella Organic is open through Oct. 31. For more information, go to bellaorganic.com.
