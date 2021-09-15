Beloved Forest Grove Fire Capt. Rick Ilg dies after battle with brain cancer
- FOX 12 Staff
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Forest Grove community is mourning the loss of Fire Capt. Rick Ilg, who died this week after a nearly three-year battle with brain cancer.
"Captain Rick Ilg was a friend to all, a mentor for many, as well as a loving husband and father to a wife and daughter that he leaves behind. There is no way to explain in any words the mark that this man left on all of us, and we already miss him dearly," the fire department said in a Facebook post announcing his death.
Ilg joined the Forest Grove Fire Department in 2006 after a long stint working for Metro West Ambulance.
"Rick’s life work in emergency medicine made him one of our region’s most respected and regarded Paramedics. During his decades of service, Rick left an immeasurable mark on the countless paramedics, EMTs, and firefighters who worked with him, and were mentored by his always impressive ability to handle the most stressful incidents with an unthinkable ease. It’s impossible to even begin to consider the true number of lives Rick impacted, both in the patients he cared for, and in those who worked alongside him," the fire department said.
Because of the carcinogens found in smoke and burned debris that firefighters inhale regularly, cancer is considered a line of duty death for firefighters. Though other Forest Grove firefighters have died of cancer, Ilg's death is the first line of duty death in Forest Grove since the adoption of presumptive cancer legislation in Oregon more than 20 years ago.
Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Tags
Locations
FOX 12 Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
- Simon Gutierrez
- Updated
- Emily Van de Riet, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
- By Cheri Mossburg and Amir Vera, CNN
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.