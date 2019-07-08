Beloved Salem mother and son remembered during emotional memorial service

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Friends and family gathered at a McMinnville church Sunday to offer goodbyes to a beloved mother and her young son.
Karissa Fretwell, 25, and 3-year-old Billy Fretwell were celebrated and remembered at Church on the Hill, during the memorial service held exactly a month after Billy’s estranged father, 52-year-old Michael John Wolfe, was indicted by a grand jury for their murders.
The mother and son’s bodies were found about a week after his arrest, in a wooded and remote area of rural Yamhill County. The pair had been missing since May.
After the service, about a hundred friends and family gathered outside to blow bubbles into the air.
“I’m glad we get a chance to celebrate both of their lives because they are two jewels that are going to be missed so much,” said Karissa’s oldest sister, Katrina Kent.
“She was a great sister and her son was just sweet and full of life and neither one of them deserved this,” Kent added.
At the service, dozens of photos of mother and son captured their happier times.
“She was one of the best moms I could think of,” Kent said. “Her son was her world.”
And that devotion fueled Karissa’s passion and grit to take on the world.
“She dreamed big and she was going to make sure she provided the best life that she could for her and her son,” Kent said.
According to Kent, Karissa was attending Western Oregon University to become a teacher and working as a security guard, while caring for her son as a single mother and also volunteering her time in classrooms.
Kent said she won’t ever understand why someone would kill Karissa and Billy.
“I think we will ask that question for the rest of our lives,” Kent said. “He ripped a part of our lives apart that we’ll never get back and he is a selfish, selfish person.”
“We’re supposed to forgive, but right now I cannot find it in my heart to forgive,” Kent said.
Kent said she hopes to someday forgive the killer, but in the meantime, she’s trying to make peace with the fact that Karissa and Billy will only live on in memories.
“There will always be a special place in our hearts for both of them,” Kent said.
Kent said the family especially wants to thank those who find Karissa and Billy’s bodies, as well as all those who are working tirelessly on the case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.