WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A teenager who was shot at a party and later died, has been identified by Washington County deputies as 18-year-old Fermin Alonso-Alonso.
The teen was shot early Sunday morning at a party in the Rock Creek neighborhood. Deputies responded a house off Northwest Connett Meadow Court just before 1 a.m.
What exactly led up to the shooting is unclear, but deputies said a fight had broken out.
FOX 12 spoke to Alonso’s parents Sunday evening. They said Alonso recently graduated from Hillsboro’s Glencoe High School and was working at Nike. The family said Alonso had a passion for photography and would have turned 19 in December. He was described as well-liked by many friends and beloved among his extended family.
Deputies said that dozens, if not hundreds of teens and young adults attended the party.
Neighbors described a chaotic scene following the shooting.
“I heard eight gunshots, it was like -- pow-pow-pow-pow and then four more pow-pow, pow-pow,” said neighbor John Luttrell.
“Our friends looked out the front window and they saw kids running from that direction, both directions – just getting out of here, scrambling,” added his wife, Julie Luttrell.
The Luttrells said they were just considering calling dispatch about the size and noise of the party, when they heard the gunfire erupt.
“I wish I would’ve called them sooner, just so they could come and see it, that might have prevented this death – and I just feel terrible,” Julie Luttrell said. “I hope these kids that were there – I hope somebody speaks up – because someone has to know who this kid is.”
John Luttrell said he plans to install cameras on his property. He said the shooting could have happened anywhere, but it’s a tragic reminder to get to know neighbors and keep an eye on one another.
“If you’re in a neighborhood and you hear something unusual, don’t be afraid to call in – talk to your neighbors, get to know them,” John Luttrell said.
Investigators said the suspect fled the scene moments after the shooting. Deputies searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.
Deputies said the investigation is in its early stages and no suspect information is available. So far, dozens of party-goers have been interviewed.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
At last check, a GoFundMe account for Alonso’s family has raised nearly $10,000. If you’d like to help you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/nmf2e-please-help-the-alonso-family
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.