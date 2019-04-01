NEAR DETROIT, OR (KPTV) - It’s a popular tourist destination in Oregon, but some fear that the summertime rush at Detroit Lake is in danger of drying out. The water at the lake is below average right now, and there could be some very real consequences this summer, according to officials.
Back in 2015, water level was also reported at below average, and photos show an alarming scene.
Currently, officials say the lake is 40 feet below normal; it’s usually around 1,540 feet about sea level, and now it’s about 1,500.
That raises concerns the lake won’t reach its full potential this summer, which could be a problem not only for recreation, but also for wildlife and irrigation this summer, according to officials.
