PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County judge has issued a bench warrant for comedian Katt Williams after he did not show up for his trial on assault charges.
Williams was expected to appear in court Monday for day one of his two-day trial, but never did.
Port of Portland police arrested Williams in October after investigating an assault that happened at Atlantic Aviation, located at 8089 Northeast Airport Way.
Investigators said Williams assaulted the driver of a town car after an argument about Williams and his dog being taken to a "Wild 'N Out Live" performance at the Moda Center.
Williams left in another car before police arrived. Officers said the driver sustained minor injuries to his face.
Williams was located the following morning and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
He pleaded not guilty to the assault charge back in October.
