PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A bench warrant was issued for comedian Katt Williams in Multnomah County on Friday, but it was then recalled when he showed up late for his court appearance.
Williams was expected to appear in court for his trial readiness hearing Friday morning. When he didn’t appear, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Court officials said he did eventually arrive, and said he was late due to trouble on the road driving from California to Portland.
Williams was arrested in Portland in October.
Police said the arrest came after an investigation into an assault that occurred Oct. 5 on the 8000 block of Northeast Airport Way.
Investigators said Williams assaulted the driver of a town car after an argument about Williams and his dog being taken to a performance at the Moda Center.
Williams was in town as part of the “Wild ‘N Out Live” show at the Moda Center.
Williams left in another car before police arrived. Officers said the driver sustained minor injuries to his face.
Williams was located the following morning and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Williams also had a warrant out of Georgia.
Soon after Williams’ arrest, the driver filed a $76,000 lawsuit against the comedian, alleging physical injuries and emotional distress.
The lawsuit states Wali Kanani, owner of Delta Town Car Service, was picking up Williams, along with his German Shepherd and friends, at a private hangar at the airport, when he was assaulted.
Another court date was set for next February, but Williams was granted a waiver from appearing for that hearing. The case is scheduled to go to trial next March.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.