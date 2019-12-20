Bend contractor fined $15K after staircase collapse

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A contractor in Bend has been fined more than $15,000 for failing to protect workers from fall hazards, according to the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.
Oregon OSHA cited SGS Development LLC for three job safety violations, two of them repeat offenses, including failing to ensure a temporary wooden staircase had the structural integrity to support employees before allowing them to use it.
In that case, a worker fell 18 feet onto a concrete floor after the staircase collapsed while they were walking on it, according to officials. The worker suffered a spinal injury, multiple back, leg and body fractures, and loss of consciousness.
Oregon OSHA launched an investigation into SGS Development in June in response to that accident, which occurred at an apartment in Gresham.
In addition to citing the company for exposing workers to a structurally unsound temporary staircase, the division’s investigation found the company committed two repeat offenses, both connected to fall-protection failures.
“The requirements to protect workers from falls are clear, as are the measures employers can take to identify and effectively address such hazards,” Michael Wood, an Oregon OSHA administrator, said.
The company was cited for neglecting the same minimum height and training requirements in December 2017 involving a different under-construction apartment complex.
The most recent citation against SGS Development carries a total proposed penalty of $15,625.
