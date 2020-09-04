BEND, OR (KPTV) – The City of Bend is still asking tourists to stay away as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Oregon.
City officials earlier this year asked people to stay away until after Labor Day due to coronavirus concerns.
Under an administrative order, travel to Bend right now for recreational, discretionary, or vacation purposes is strongly discouraged and should be avoided.
On Friday, the city said it would extend the administrative order through Oct. 26. The order is intended to help limit the spread of coronavirus and to protect local medical systems, according to officials.
“The date is aligned with the first day that schools here could open, so we continue to discourage nonessential travel to Bend with the goal of getting local students back in school,” City Manager Eric King said.
The first opportunity for Bend La Pine Schools to consider some version of hybrid or in-class learning is Oct. 26, according to King, who said the order will be re-evaluated prior to that date. The order also specifies:
- All stays in Bend at hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, short term rentals, and all other temporary lodging facilities are discouraged unless for reasons of health, safety, or employment, or other permitted essential travel.
- Operators of temporary lodging facilities are strongly requested to refrain from booking any new reservations for tourist or vacation accommodation, except for reservations needed for health, safety, or employment or other permitted essential travel.
- This order does not apply to reservations for stays longer than 30 days or residential stays of any length for people without permanent homes who are staying at a lodging facility through a voucher or other program.
