BEND, OR (KPTV) – A man from Bend is facing charges for allegedly defrauding customers of more than $800,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Matthew Mulder, 48, was indicted last week and appeared in federal court on Wednesday. He faces for counts of wire fraud and three counts of mail fraud.
Court documents allege that Mulder beginning in at least 2017 began soliciting and accepting orders for custom-built microbrewery equipment that he knew his company, WeCan Brewing Systems, was not capable of fulfilling.
The seven-count indictment says he solicited payment from 23 customers throughout the U.S.
When customers asked for order updates, Mulder lied and said the equipment was on schedule or near completion, according to court document, enticing customers to make payments by sending emails and text messages that included photos of nearly-completed orders for other customers.
“Mulder solicited and accepted new customer contracts requiring large down payments that he would in-turn use for personal expenses, to pay off loans, and to pay suppliers,” according to the attorney’s office.
Mulder was released pending a jury trail scheduled for April 29.
Wire and mail fraud are punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years’ supervised release, according to the attorney’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
