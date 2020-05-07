Bend man plays baseball in Korea during COVID-19 pandemic

BEND, OR (KPTV) – While Americans wait for team sports to return, the Korean Baseball Organization has already said play ball.
Dan Straily, a Lotte Giants pitcher, lives in Bend.
“I’m one of the only Americans playing baseball professionally right now, which sounds strange to say,” Straily said.
Busan, South Korea was home to Straily’s first Korean baseball experience.
“I thought I was coming over here to reinvent myself, if you will,” Straily said. “Re-hone in on my craft and show the baseball community that I was the same pitcher that I have been for the last decade.”
Raised in Pendleton and Springfield, Straily calls Bend home in the off-season, but the 144-game KBO season is on now for the bearded righty from Oregon.
“We had a three-month spring training,” Straily said. “Never ending spring training. It felt like Groundhog Day. Much like everyone back home is going though right now.”
The eight-year MLB veteran was the Lotte Giants Opening Day starter, a new normal in so many ways with no fans in the stands to cheer, sing and celebrate.
“It’s not good, bad, it’s just different,” Straily said. “Getting some used to it. To pump music in the stadium, that was new but, oh well. It gave us some energy there instead of being a backfield game, it felt like a game because there was some energy in the stadium from it.”
The KBO is being broadcasted live back in the states all season long on ESPN, which means the biggest Lotte Giants fan in the Northwest can watch Dan the dad at work–at least, on DVR during breakfast the morning after, accounting for the 16-hour time difference.
“My wife stayed up,” Straily said. “She stayed up and watched. Through the rain delay, through everything. Got her three hours of sleep, and then went to work. So, bless her heart for that. My son woke up the next day and he was just, ‘Dada, you played baseball’, I was like, ‘I sure did, buddy!’ I bought him a jersey last week. A little Straily, I think it says, I assume it says, I trust them that it says Straily on the back and a No. 58, so that will be heading to Oregon soon.”
Straily’s next turn in the starting rotation comes up again this Sunday in Korea, which is Saturday in Oregon.
