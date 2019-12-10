BEND, OR (KPTV) – A Bend man was sentenced Tuesday after joining his wife in pleading guilty to charges related to a hash oil explosion, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
David Carl Paulsen, 33, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison and two years of supervised release.
Paulsen pleaded guilty in September to one count of manufacturing or possessing with the intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense marijuana. Paulsen’s wife, Jennifer Paulsen previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced for unlawful delivery of marijuana. The government moved to dismiss Jennifer Paulsen's federal charges during her husband's sentencing, according to the attorney’s office.
According to court documents, Bend police officers in March 2018 responded to the explosion at the Paulsen’s home. Witnesses told law enforcement that following the explosion, the man and wife were running around their house, putting items in their vehicle, and telling neighbors not to call police.
Court documents state the Paulsen’s 3-year-old daughter was home at the time of the explosion. They attorney’s office says David gave his daughter to a neighbor and told the neighbor to tell police that his daughter had been with the neighbor during the explosion.
Both David and Jennifer suffered serious burns in the explosion.
Investigators later found more than 34 pounds of marijuana, multiple butane cans, and a BHO extraction device inside the Paulsen’s home.
BHO is a concentrated form of marijuana extracted using highly flammable or combustible solvents. Investigators believe David was operating an illegal open flame BHO lab in his house, which caused the explosion.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.