BEND, OR (KPTV) - The Humane Society of Central Oregon is looking for a new home for a dog who survived being shot four times.
Bucky, a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd, was brought to the Bend Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Clinic on Dec. 11 after two Good Samaritans found him. Doctors discovered that he had been shot in the head and shoulders with four bullets.
The humane society said his previous owner was arrested on Jan. 5 and cited for first-degree animal abuse.
Now, the humane society is looking for a home that will be able to provide the support Bucky needs.
“Bucky’s future needs to be an adult only home due to his past history and distressing experience. His new family should have experience in dog training and behavior modification,” stated Karen Burns, Vice President of Operations.
People who are interested in adopting Bucky should complete an adoption questionnaire, which can be found at hsco.org or at the Humane Society of Central Oregon, located at 61170 Southeast 27th Street.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I'd like to behavior modify Bucky's previous owner.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.