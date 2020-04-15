Bend ultrarunner plans solo race to benefit people in need

BEND, OR (KPTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted athletes on the field and off, including Mark Stockamp, a trail runner from Bend.
Stockamp was planning to run the Peterson Ridge 40-mile rumble in Sisters on April 26, but the race was canceled, leaving Stockamp to pick up the pieces of his crumpled plans.
“It was pretty heartbreaking when the race got canceled,” Stockamp said. “Fortunately, I really love running. You can’t erase or you can’t cancel my passion for running, so I think what I need was to just redirect my purpose.”
Stockamp is now planning to go on a solo 40-mile run to benefit NeighborImpact, a nonprofit group that supports economically disadvantaged people in central Oregon by offering food, shelter, and access to education since 1985.
“They are really here for the community to help them in times of need, and what a crazy time of need we are in right now,” Stockamp said.
The Westside Christian and University of Washington graduate will hit the open, remote trails near his neighborhood and follow CDC guidelines.
“It’s been really cool to find my purpose again and get real, excited for this race,” Stockamp said.
Stockamp’s Facebook fundraiser has raised more than $12,000 so far. Click here to visit the page.
