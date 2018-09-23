Benefit concert held to raise money for Ridgefield family who lost niece, home in fire

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - Members of the community gathered Sunday to raise money for a Ridgefield family who lost their niece and their home to a fire.
The fire happened on Aug. 8. Stefany Cutlet-Ffitch, 23, died after going back into the burning home to get her dog.
On Sunday, a benefit concert was held in Ridgefield to raise money for the family. Former American Idol contestant Britnee Kellogg performed.
After their home burned, someone ended up stealing from the family.
“We needed this to show them that people really aren't that awful,” said organizer Heidi Scott. “As a community, we do have love and this is what it is right here.”
There was also an auction with several donated items.
Organizers said they raised $7,000 for the family.
