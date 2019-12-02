Benson Hotel opening stairwell exhibit showing property's history

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Benson Hotel is opening up a new exhibit that’s giving people a look at a little history.
The hotel created a new historic stairwell exhibit.
The 12-story stairwell will now show off pictures of the property’s history along with a look at the city’s past.
Officials say they wanted to honor the past and create an authentic and unique guest experience.
