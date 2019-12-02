Benson Hotel reveals giant gingerbread sculpture

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland’s Benson Hotel unveiled a delicious piece of artwork Monday.
The 106-year-old hotel showed off its Gingerbread Masterpiece Monday afternoon with a holiday party. Guests took in the spectacular sculpture along with hot chocolate, cookies, and an appearance by Santa.
The sculpture weighs well over 200 pounds and took approximately 300 hours to build, according to Chef Diffendorfer.
This is the 48th year the hotel cooked up a gingerbread masterpiece. It will be on display through Dec. 26.
