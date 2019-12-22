Benson HS basketball star plays through grief of losing her brother

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After capturing the first-ever girls basketball state championship in school history, the Benson High Techsters are back for more where it means much more than just a game for their star guard.
Before they raise the first-ever girls state title banner in the home of AC Green, the queens of Oregon 6-A hoops are chasing another trophy behind their senior guard, whose escape is here in the gym.
“I just got chills thinking about it,” said Benson High School senior Bria Dixson.
That championship feeling is fleeting.
“I don’t know how it feels. That was the feeling,” Dixson said.
Dixson and her fellow Techsters are still reeling in the feeling in the halls at Benson Polytechnic.
“It’s special. Sometimes I think we take it for granted. Kids will say, ‘Hey champ!’ And you're just like, ‘Stop it.’ But it feels good,” Dixson said.
Growing up a Franklin kid, this is season two at BHS under her middle school coach and founder of Holla Mentoring, Oregon State Beavers basketball alum Eric Knox.
“She’s the heartbeat. She’s the pulse. She’s the carotid artery of our program,” Knox said.
The coach in the wired jackets has assisted Dixson in fulfilling her hoop dreams with a Division I scholarship to ball in the big sky with the Montana Grizzlies.
“They recruited me for the person I was, not just a basketball player,” Dixson said.
She added, “This will always be home for me, but I am happy to get out of the rain… There will be a lot of snow. It’s already snowing there right now.”
Dixson is savoring every play and practice.
“To be honest, I didn’t know that I was going to play this season. I didn’t,” she said.
It has been less than two months since the sudden passing of Dixson’s big brother, 19-year-old Franklin High School graduate, Gianni Dixson.
“I truly have not felt his spirit more than when I did in the games,” Dixson said. “It is a place that I can connect with him. I felt like he made me miss a couple of free throws the other night, but it’s OK.”
She added, “Some days it is hard. Some days I am out here and I am killing it and everything is good and I can get it off my mind and some days I can barely get up… I can escape. Even if some practices it’s only 10 minutes that I can really get it off my mind, but sometimes it’s two and a half hours and that’s way more than I get throughout the rest of the day.”
Knox said, “We give her space to process what she needs to process. There is no pressure from us. She knows we love her. This is a family. We’re going to hold her down, period.”
“I don’t always want them to be all over me but sometimes I do need a hug,” Dixson said.
She’s finding comfort in the court and her poetry to deal with the biggest loss.
“Mostly about my brother, my feelings, about how sometimes I feel alone even though I am surrounded by people,” said Dixson. “It’s a really hard thing to relate to. I don’t wish that on anyone. I don’t wish anyone to feel the pain that I am feeling but at the same time, I yearn for someone to actually understand what I am going through… I’m playing Division I basketball next year. I am trying to keep my 4.0. I have a little sister, family. I am the leader on this team. There are a lot of things going on that I need to keep up on.”
While Gianni Dixson is so very missed, he still lives in the mind, body and soul of his little sister.
“Everyone loved him more than he knew how to love himself,” Dixson said. “But he was an amazing big brother. He is still my big brother, whether I can see him or not. I can still feel him. I still talk to him. I still talk to him every night.”
Dixson and the Techsters return to the Chiles Center at University of Portland during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend against Mountainside.
