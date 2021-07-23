EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A 2020 graduate from Benson High School and current freshman at the University of Oregon is gearing up to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
"It's crazy that I am even here because I have been saying since I was a freshman in high school, I said I wanted to go to the Olympics. The road to Tokyo," Micah Williams said.
Olympic dream to reality - Williams is ticketed for Tokyo.
"I don't see many big sprinters running at a high level from Portland, Oregon," Williams said. "It's crazy, me being a Benson kid really last year. I was sitting at a desk, writing a paper a year ago and some change, and now I am going to the Olympics."
It was a Ducky day earlier this summer for Williams after blazing the UO school record and world junior mark of 9.991 in the 100-meter dash of the men's finals from the Track and Field Trails at Hayward Field. Now it's time to take flight and live a little dream at the age of 19.
"I am going from Eugene to San Francisco, San Francisco to Tokyo, so it's cool, it's really cool," he said.
Williams is part of the six-man Team USA relay pool for the delayed summer games. The games are on this year but no fans will be in the stands in Japan as bubble life is in play for all of the athletes in the Olympic Village.
"You can't really tour or see anything, so the fact that I am even going for free is in general cool anyways," Williams said. "Even if I don't see anything, I don't really care as long as I come home with a gold medal, that's all that really matters."
The name, image and likeness decision in the NCAA makes this potential summer games exposure a money-making avenue for Williams' marketability from the track to his pockets as the business major is pushing his new shirt line and maybe gets a few more hits on his YouTube page.
"I always had the idea but I just knew when I went to college, it just went out the window because I didn't want to lose my eligibility or anything. It just opens more things up like if someone from a store wanted to sponsor me and say they say, 'every time you come in here we can give you a free meal or discount,' now I can do that so that's what's really cool without sacrificing my eligibility," he said. "So it definitely benefits a lot of the athletes for sure, especially the higher revenue sports like football players, they will definitely make a lot of money, basketball players will make a lot of money which is what they have been asking for is crazy that they finally allowed it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.