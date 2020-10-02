BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Benton County and Clatsop County were added to Oregon's COVID-19 watch list on Friday, bringing to total number of counties on the watch list to three.
The three counties include Benton, Clatsop, and Malheur counties.
The watch list allows the state to prioritize resources and assistance to counties that are seeing the broadest spread of COVID-19. Counties are placed on the list when COVID-19 is spreading quickly and public health officials cannot trace the spread to a specific source, according to Oregon Health Authority.
Specific markers of rapid community spread include when there is a sporadic case rate of 50 or more per 100,000 people in the last two weeks and the county has had more than five sporadic cases in the last two weeks. Counties remain on the Watch List for a minimum of three weeks and until their sporadic case rates drop below these thresholds, according to OHA.
“With increased sporadic COVID-19 cases in these counties, the Oregon Health Authority is reaching out to provide additional support and resources," Gov. Kate Brown said. "I urge all Oregonians to continue practicing the measures that health experts recommend for reducing the spread of this disease—wear a face covering, watch your physical distance, and wash your hands often."
