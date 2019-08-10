CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A Benton County public works employee died on the job Friday when a piece of equipment “tragically rolled over,” according to deputies.
Emergency crews – including Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and firefighters from Monroe and Corvallis – responded to the Hells Canyon area at 12:30 p.m.
Investigators said road construction equipment rolled over and killed the operator. The employee’s name was not released, but deputies said the worker was a longtime Benton County public works employee.
“This is a devastating loss for Benton County and our thoughts and prayers go out to the equipment operator's family as well as fellow county employees,” according to a sheriff's office statement.
Deputies described the situation as an accident. The case remains under investigation and no further details were released.
