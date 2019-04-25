CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Benton County is asking for damage reports from property owners in connection with the recent flooding to determine eligibility for federal assistance.

Floodwaters slammed the Corvallis area earlier this month, causing damage to homes and businesses, while also shutting down Highway 34.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Division is encouraging property owners to report their damages, “no matter how small or localized.”

Anyone who lives in the county and experienced damage to their property from the recent flooding can fill out a form online at https://form.jotform.com/91127260789968.

Anyone who lives in a flood plain or has National Flood Insurance Program coverage is asked to contact Toby Lewis, Benton County flood plain manager, at 541-766-6819.

