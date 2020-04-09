PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Sewage from a broken pipe flowed into Fanno Creek in southwest Portland Thursday morning.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said at around 10:25 a.m., a crew was working at pump station located in the 3400 block of Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway when they discovered a sewage release from a broken pipe.
BES says about 3,000 gallons seeped from the underground break. A portion of the sewage traveled overland to Fanno Creek.
The flow was stopped within about 30 minutes, according to BES.
The public is asked to avoid contact with Fanno Creek downstream from the area for 48 hours because of the possibility of increased bacteria in the water.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
