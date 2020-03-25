PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says a mix of rain and sewage overflowed onto a northeast Portland street Tuesday due to a sewer line clogged by tree roots.
BES said about 600 gallons of rain and sewage overflowed in the 1200 block of Northeast Davis Street. The overflow backed up to a nearby business's floor drain and to a pipe outside the business.
City crews are working to clear the tree roots that caused the overflow and make emergency repairs.
While no creeks or waterways were affected, warning signs have been posted on the street and must be obeyed by the public.
BES said city crews are continuing to provide essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you experience or see a sewer overflow, call the City of Portland’s 24/7 hotline: 503-823-1700.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
