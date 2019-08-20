BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - With back to school shopping in full swing, many parents are turning to online options to equip their kids for the classroom, but where will you get the most for your money?
A company called Educational Products Incorporated describes itself as the "#1 Prepackaged School Supply company in the nation," and has supply lists from each school.
The company sends parents a package, called a "school pack," with everything they need right to their doors.
Filling the 2nd grade class list for Beaver Acres Elementary in Beaverton, for instance, cost just over $140.
Other retailers offer similar services, and prices vary.
Target, for instance also offers shoppers the ability to fill class lists online, and will also ship directly to parents.
Filling the Beaver Acres list online at Target cost just over $90.
Walmart filled the same list for $75.78.
Amazon also offers back to school kits, but they aren't school specific.
