Best friend says mom killed in Hillsboro double shooting is the reason she’s still alive

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The best friend of a mother killed in a double-shooting in rural Hillsboro says the woman is reason she’s still alive.
Laurel Hutson says she met Kara M. Ewing when they were both recovering from drug addiction.
Ewing, 25, of Cherry Grove, was shot and killed at a home near Southwest Lepley Lane and Southwest Midway Road just after 7:00 p.m. on Friday.
A 41-year-old man was also shot and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, though the man is expected to survive, according to police.
Lisa Akers, 39, of Grant County, was arrested over the weekend in connection with the shooting.
Hutson says the bond she formed with Ewing while recovering from drug addiction in unique.
“That bond is unlike any bond you can get anywhere else,” Hutson said. “She always told me no matter where you’re at and where you’re going, if you need me, just knock on my window, I’m always here. And now she’s not.”
Detectives continue to investigate and believe everyone involved in the shooting knew each other.
