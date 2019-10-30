BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Three Oregon cities top the list when it comes to best cities for trick-or-treating, according to a new study.
The study ranked the top 25 cities in the U.S. based on historical Halloween weather, median home value, neighborhood density, safety, and trick-or-treat age population.
Bend ranked highest for Oregon cities, coming in at number 16 with an index score of 77.66.
Hillsboro was named number 19 with an index score of 76.20, followed by Beaverton, which came in at number 23 with an index score of 74.02.
Orem, Utah topped the list with a low violent crime rate and an average temperature around 60 degrees. Orem also had the twelfth-highest percentage in the study of people younger than 15, according to SmartAsset.
Kennewick, Washington ranked number five on the list with average temperatures around 58 degrees and average home values around $235,700, meaning residents are managing housing costs and may spend more money on candy, according to the study.
