CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – U.S. Coast Guard officials in Astoria say a 19-year-old from the Bethany area is missing, after disappearing during a duck hunting trip Saturday on the Columbia River.
Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office deputies say that young man’s name is Riley Salisbury, and his mother tells FOX 12 he was with his father and younger brother near Russian Island when it happened.
A 19-year-old duck hunter was w/ his father and brother yesterday near Russian Island when deputies say he went missing. @USCGPacificNW says there has been no trace of the teen after finding his boat. His heartbroken mother tells us he knows this area well. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/2e89lNJ9zx— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 14, 2019
“They were hunting for ducks. Yeah, ducks and more ducks,” said Loralee Salisbury, Riley’s mother. “Riley said, ‘Hey dad, I want to just, you know, I want to hunt this section over here. You hunt that section.’ And he’s like, ‘All right, we’ll meet up in an hour.’ Right? Kind of in the middle. And he didn’t show up.”
Riley and his father were in separate boats, but he knows the area well, she said.
“[His father] looked for him for a couple hours and then he realized, ‘This isn’t like Riley. This is totally out of the norm,’” Salisbury said.
Her husband called for help, and Coast Guard officials say their all-night search turned up Riley’s boat with his cell phone and life preserver inside, but there has been no trace of Riley so far.
Riley’s mother tells FOX 12 her son was wearing hunting waders at the time.
Coast Guard officials say waders can be dangerous and fill up quickly, but Salisbury hopes sharing what they look like will help bring her son home.
The USCG suspended their search around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, until they find something new. Deputies were still searching by boat Sunday afternoon, but were also going to suspend their search that evening.
