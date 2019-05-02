WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Living with Cerebral palsy and blindness in her left eye, a Bethany-area woman has found her strength in her Taekwondo studio.
Morgan Barber, 25, is a two-time blackbelt who is leading life with a purpose in martial arts.
“It’s not going to stop me, even if I have a disability,” Barber said.
Six years into her career, there don’t seem to be many limitations for Barber, who has big dreams.
“I am a fast learner at some things, and sometimes, it is going to take me a little bit longer to get a muscle memory of certain moves,” Barber said. “It’s still a challenge because sometimes when I do spin kicks on my left side, I have to feel for the target, because I can’t feel the target on that side, so I have to feel for it and hear for the target.”
Turning a disability into ability, Barber uses her heightened senses to elevate her craft.
George Hristescu with Bethany US. World Class Taekwondo says Barber is often the hardest worker in the room.
“Every day she comes in, she puts in the work, she’s the hardest worker in the room, and that inspires,” Hristescu said.
Barber recently collected a silver medal at the Mexico Open in Mexico City after earning bronze for the United States in last year’s Pan-American Championships.
“Win or lose, I always try my best,” Barber said.
Barber says she is living proof of hard work and dedication, which she passes on to young student at the Bethany US. World Class Taekwondo Marital Arts Academy.
“And they look up to her,” Hristescu said.
Hristescu says he also looks up to Barber.
“To be honest with you, the most I have learned in my trade, I have learned from her,” Hristescu said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.