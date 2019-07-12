WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man accused of climbing into a 7-year-old girl's window appeared before a Washington County judge for the first time Friday.
Kord Knudsen was in court for his arraignment on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested on July 2.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a father at the Court Yards at Springville apartments woke up at around 4:30 a.m. to his daughter screaming and then saw a man climbing out of her window.
The father ran out the front door and saw the man running away. The man was wet and appeared to have just left a nearby hot tub, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies located a wallet on a plastic chair near the hot tub and were able to identify its owner as Knudsen, who is also a resident of the apartment complex.
The sheriff's office said Knudsen admitted to having alcohol and marijuana prior to the incident.
Knudsen's arraignment on Friday was brief. He and his attorney, Stephen Houze, did not want to comment on the case.
Knudsen is scheduled to be back in court on August 1 to formally enter his plea.
