WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The man Washington County deputies said was randomly stabbed outside a Bethany Starbucks Wednesday will be fine.
Long Nguyen said he goes to the Starbucks off Bethany Boulevard every day after he goes to the library.
Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. he says he was sitting at one of the outside tables when he felt a thud on his back.
“Suddenly I felt someone pound on my back, a real pow, like pow,” Nguyen said.
He said he jumped up to see a man running away, and a steak knife lying on the ground. Nguyen said he reacted so fast he thinks he startled the man who took off. He adds at first, he didn’t realize he’d been stabbed.
“The first thing I felt was someone pounding on my back really powerful,” Nguyen said. “Then I make a quick decision to follow him but then I can sense that I got stabbed.”
Nguyen said he feels lucky things didn’t end much worse other than a small puncture wound.
Washington County deputies and a K-9 team searched the neighborhood directly north of the Bethany Shopping Center, but the suspect was not found.
Deputies were able to get surveillance video from surrounding business and used that, along with additional evidence, to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Tristan Shay Mann.
Deputies went to Mann’s home on the 15200 block of Northwest Decater Way, which is close to where the earlier K-9 track had been conducted.
At 10:58 p.m., Mann surrendered and was arrested.
He made his first court appearance Thursday, charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Mann will be back in court on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
