WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Neighbors in the Bethany neighborhood are discovering their mailboxes have been tampered with, broken into and vandalized – with mail stolen inside.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said this rash of break-ins all happened this week.
It’s a routine task for many, but this week there were some not-so routine discoveries.
“This is my mailbox, it was already open,” neighbor Raj said.
Raj lives in Bethany neighborhood.
He says he was a victim of another crime in the area, so he requested FOX 12 only use his first name.
“I put my mail immediately on hold,” he said.
Raj is just one of dozens who’ve discovered their mangled mailboxes.
Tomo Uenak lives just a few blocks from Raj.
“It’s not like a fire going on or something like that but just small things but it feels a little bit strange,” Uenak said.
Video captured from a home surveillance camera shows what the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said is the suspect vehicle, likely a dark-colored Ford Edge with a heavy-set female adult driver and an unknown passenger.
Deputies obtained a second video from another location that appears to show the same vehicle at a different community mailbox.
For some it was jammed locks, but in one case an entire community mailbox is out of commission.
People who use that mailbox now have to drive 15 minutes to get their mail.
Pat Goodell is the president of a local homeowners association.
She says these crimes are leaving the neighborhood with few options to repair the damage.
“We're owners of the mailboxes even though it says U.S. Postal Service on it so we have to pay for the repair,” Goodell said.
As midterm elections are only a few weeks away, the sheriff’s office says if you believe your ballot’s been stolen contact he Washington County Elections Division.
Deputies say video from a second location captures what appears to be the same suspect vehicle at a different community mailbox.
Anyone who sees suspicious behavior is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 or report a crime in progress to 911.
Community members are encouraged to monitor their credit reports for possible fraudulent activity and, if they believe their mail-in ballot was stolen, are asked to call the Washington County Elections Division at 503-846-5800 for a replacement.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
